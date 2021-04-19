Motco Buys 8,459 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 138.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in International Paper by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 482,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 10.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 91,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

International Paper stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.19. 21,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

