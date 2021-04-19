Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 21,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 95.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

