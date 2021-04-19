Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 265 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $93.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

