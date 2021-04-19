Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.61

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.61 and last traded at $118.81, with a volume of 7028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $54,001,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

