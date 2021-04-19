Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.07 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20 EPS.

KLIC traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $52.94. 8,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $56.67.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.