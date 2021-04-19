Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $77,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,832. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $231.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.