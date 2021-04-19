Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.28. 931,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,982,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

