Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,571. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

