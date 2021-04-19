Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 10,518 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

EWG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 77,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

