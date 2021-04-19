Brokerages Set Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Price Target at $34.88

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PING traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,563. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $428,198.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,461.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,361 shares of company stock worth $4,360,272. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $80,682,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 5,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 379,821 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $7,998,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $7,767,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

