Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $16.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

CXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CXP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.66. 10,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

