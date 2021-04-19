Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Root traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 22996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

ROOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

