QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.88 on Monday, reaching $135.33. 198,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.54.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

