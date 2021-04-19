Short Interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Grows By 28.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:YALA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,583. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,866,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,143,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

