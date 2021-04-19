Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 993,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $598.23 million, a PE ratio of -161.55 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,994.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

