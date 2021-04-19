Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.69. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

