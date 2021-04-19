Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 299 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

WM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,033. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.