Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,649,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,543,689.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock worth $830,534,677. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded down $9.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.12. The stock had a trading volume of 111,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,862. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.