Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,961. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $83.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11.

