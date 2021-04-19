Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

