Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Entegris reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Entegris by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

