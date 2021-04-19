Giant Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 210.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $160,720.83 and $320.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00032383 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001470 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

