Gifto 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.43 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $57.62 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

