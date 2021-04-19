Alchemy Pay Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.00425071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00154854 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00170378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001544 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

