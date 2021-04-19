Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $379.06

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $10.35 on Friday, hitting $305.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,174. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $147.29 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.83 and a 200-day moving average of $315.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

