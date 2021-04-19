Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $125.45 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $125.45 million and $70.55 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

