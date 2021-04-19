Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after acquiring an additional 539,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SII traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.83. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,290. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.