Carrier Global (CARR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR):
- 4/19/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.
- 3/29/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.
- 3/16/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
Carrier Global stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,833. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
