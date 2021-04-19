Carrier Global (CARR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR):

4/19/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

3/29/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

3/16/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/10/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,833. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

