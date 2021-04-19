Motco Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Motco cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.3% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 221,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,031,000 after buying an additional 95,020 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.74 on Monday, hitting $2,275.01. 20,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,081. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,296.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

