Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $7.74 on Monday, hitting $2,275.01. 20,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,296.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,849.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.