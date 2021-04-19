BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $811.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $742.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

