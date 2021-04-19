Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.