New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.48 and its 200 day moving average is $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

