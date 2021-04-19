New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 6,650 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 211.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.78. 21,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $126.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

