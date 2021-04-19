TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

