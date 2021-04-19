TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 0.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

