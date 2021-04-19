Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March makes up 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,399,000.

NYSEARCA BMAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,700. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

