Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

