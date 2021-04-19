Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

VNT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. 4,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

