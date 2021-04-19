Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.11. 22,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40.

