Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $57.63 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

