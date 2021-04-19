Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $121.40. 240,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,724,556. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.