Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Stock Position Cut by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September makes up 6.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

