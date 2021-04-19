iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 85.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,880,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

IGM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.19. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,747. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $224.10 and a 52 week high of $390.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.84.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

