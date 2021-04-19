Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

IONS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. 4,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,830 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 231,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

