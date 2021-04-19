iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. 345,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

