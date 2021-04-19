Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.