Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $52,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

NYSE BA opened at $248.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.74. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

