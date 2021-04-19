Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 16,304 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $60,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

