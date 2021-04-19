Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 325,031 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325,031 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 80,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 25,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.